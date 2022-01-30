iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,380,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.10% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $180,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $98,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 152.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 110,285 shares in the last quarter.

IYE opened at $34.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.51. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $35.46.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

