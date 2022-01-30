iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lowered its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,490 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,840,000 after buying an additional 834,160 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 124,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 53,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000.

BATS GOVT opened at $25.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54.

