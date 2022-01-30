Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $482,818.00

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Isiklar Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $482,818.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Isiklar Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,805 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Isiklar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Isiklar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Isiklar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

