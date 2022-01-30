Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 83.9% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ ITQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 33,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,295. Itiquira Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITQ. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,446,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,107,000 after acquiring an additional 46,932 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Capital LTD acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,223,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,596,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Itiquira Acquisition by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 651,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after buying an additional 500,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,815,000.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

