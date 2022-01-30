ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $412.50.

ITMPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 410 ($5.53) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.72) to GBX 300 ($4.05) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITMPF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,703. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ITM Power has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

