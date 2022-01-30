Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Itron worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 979.66 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.66. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

