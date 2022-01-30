Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Short Interest Update

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the December 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVDA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 33,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,764. Iveda Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18.

Get Iveda Solutions alerts:

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.