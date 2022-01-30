Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Short Interest Update

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the December 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IVDA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 33,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,764. Iveda Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18.
Iveda Solutions Company Profile
