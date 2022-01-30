JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Short Interest Update

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 109.8% from the December 31st total of 19,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

JAN opened at $2.83 on Friday. JanOne has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.43.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter. JanOne had a negative return on equity of 194.34% and a negative net margin of 21.82%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JanOne during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in JanOne by 65.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in JanOne during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in JanOne during the second quarter worth about $388,000. 2.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JanOne, Inc focuses on developing treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. It aims to reduce the need for opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. The firm also provides solutions for non-addictive pain medications. Its lead candidate JAN101 is for treating peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition that affects over 8.5 million Americans.

