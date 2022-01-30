Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG) Short Interest Update

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $6,853,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $490,000. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,339. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80.

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

