JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Holdings Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 351.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of JBGS opened at $26.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -163.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

