JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.14.

JD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CLSA upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of JD stock opened at $69.34 on Friday. JD.com has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $92.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average of $75.85.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

