JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in JD.com by 10.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after acquiring an additional 37,527 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after acquiring an additional 40,728 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in JD.com by 7.0% in the second quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,182,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,406,000 after acquiring an additional 77,020 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in JD.com by 126.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 20,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.27.

Shares of JD opened at $69.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.85. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $92.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.