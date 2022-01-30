Jetcoin Market Cap Reaches $250,945.33 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $250,945.33 and $62,624.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00046113 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00107890 BTC.

About Jetcoin

JET is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

