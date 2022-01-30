Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

JCTCF traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.41. 3,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.47% of Jewett-Cameron Trading as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

