Jobchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.87 Million (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Jobchain has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $5.87 million and $55,386.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001132 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00045942 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00108493 BTC.
Jobchain Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “
Jobchain Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.
