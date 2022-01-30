JOE (JOE) One Day Volume Tops $23.52 Million

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, JOE has traded 48.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a total market capitalization of $204.54 million and $23.52 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00003356 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00047748 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,576.07 or 0.06830631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,777.91 or 1.00170689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00052235 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 161,609,668 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

