John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEQ. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 68.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 205,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 83,526 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 12.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HEQ stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.74. 27,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,392. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $13.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%.

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

