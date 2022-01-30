John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the December 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 426.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 124.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the third quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of NYSE HPS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.31. 82,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,374. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

