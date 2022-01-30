John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HPI opened at $19.24 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $22.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth $87,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 17.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

