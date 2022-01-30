Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,870 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after acquiring an additional 112,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after acquiring an additional 89,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after acquiring an additional 135,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,918,589,000 after purchasing an additional 248,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com stock opened at $2,879.56 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,318.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,381.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,167.18.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
