Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 393,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 1.4% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.09% of American Tower worth $104,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 34.2% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $246.77 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.91 and a 200-day moving average of $276.17.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.40.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

