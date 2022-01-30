Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,895 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.1% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $83,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on COST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

COST stock opened at $492.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $533.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.76. The company has a market capitalization of $218.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

