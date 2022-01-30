Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 193,830 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,830 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.16% of V.F. worth $41,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 435.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $62.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.80. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.31%.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

