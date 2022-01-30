Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 62,972 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,972 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.05% of Unilever worth $74,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,904,000 after purchasing an additional 852,348 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,822,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 531.8% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,372,000 after acquiring an additional 502,545 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,530,000 after acquiring an additional 391,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 938,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,624,000 after acquiring an additional 374,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $51.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.11. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $61.81.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

