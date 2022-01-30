Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 71,088 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,188,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,088 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $62,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Shares of KO opened at $60.84 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $262.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

