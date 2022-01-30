Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,070 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.19% of Camden Property Trust worth $29,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 224.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,650,000 after purchasing an additional 139,016 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 19.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 59.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 550.0% in the third quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 58,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $12,790,536.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,530 shares of company stock valued at $36,241,226. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $167.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.81.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $158.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.14. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $99.70 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.99%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

