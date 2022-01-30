Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,268,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,074 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 4.2% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.09% of Procter & Gamble worth $317,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 582,494 shares of company stock worth $91,757,751. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $160.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.88. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $388.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

