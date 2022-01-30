Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $57,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $201.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.60. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $139.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.43.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

