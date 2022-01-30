Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $106.56 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,090 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.4% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $106,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 6.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 97,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,188,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 177.4% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after buying an additional 13,491 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 27,169 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,642,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $518.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $578.45 and a 200-day moving average of $613.81. The company has a market capitalization of $244.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,692 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

