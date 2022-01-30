Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $110.15 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 959,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial comprises approximately 1.5% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.60% of Cincinnati Financial worth $110,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINF opened at $117.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.56 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

CINF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

