Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $19.31 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $19,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,228 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 97.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,412,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,477 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $136,081,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,057,000 after purchasing an additional 186,193 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $153.35 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $138.05 and a one year high of $178.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.45.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

