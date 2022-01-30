Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $29.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $29,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at $320,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $257.01 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $232.55 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.25.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

