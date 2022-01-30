Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $33.81 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 11,427.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291,961 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.11% of Williams Companies worth $33,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $29.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $29.92.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.85.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.