Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $35.67 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,731 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $35,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $275,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 122.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,586 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 178.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,616 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 30.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,955 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 46.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,545 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $72.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $142.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

