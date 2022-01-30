Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $38.30 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 169,096 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $38,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $199.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.24 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.60.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. Cowen lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.15.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.