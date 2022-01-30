Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $488.19 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $488,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,847 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,786 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $443.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $464.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.13. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $369.65 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.