Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $58.01 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.08% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $58,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.41.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $117.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.95. The stock has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 421.63%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.