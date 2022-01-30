Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $74.13 Million Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Hubbell worth $74,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 8.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 6.7% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at $8,095,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $182.78 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $149.07 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

