Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $81.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,591 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 1.1% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $81,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,936,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 294,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $75.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.00. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.