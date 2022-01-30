Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $88.81 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Nasdaq accounts for about 1.2% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Nasdaq worth $88,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $174.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.07 and a 200 day moving average of $196.28. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.21 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

