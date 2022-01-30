Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $96.67 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.3% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $96,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Accenture by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.76.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,433,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $342.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $373.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.57. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $216.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.