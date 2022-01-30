Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for 1.2% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.15% of Analog Devices worth $90,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

ADI stock opened at $158.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

