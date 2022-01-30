Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.4% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $105,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Mastercard by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,909,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,694,000 after buying an additional 119,452 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $382.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.75 and a 200 day moving average of $354.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 24.11%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.24.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.