Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,689,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,694 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.45% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $132,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after acquiring an additional 677,456 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,065,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,259,000 after purchasing an additional 236,298 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,399,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,200,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,560,000 after purchasing an additional 30,283 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $74.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $67.92 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

