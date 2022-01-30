Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,496 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 1.14% of AXIS Capital worth $44,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 73.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 220,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 93,010 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,094,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,413,000 after acquiring an additional 93,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,658,000 after acquiring an additional 192,609 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $44.26 and a one year high of $58.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.62. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $947.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.