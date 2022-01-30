Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up 1.1% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.17% of Dollar General worth $83,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 6.3% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 7.1% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 51.0% in the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 188,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,688,000 after purchasing an additional 63,525 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $204.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

