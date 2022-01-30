Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.18% of PPG Industries worth $62,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.65.

PPG opened at $154.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.38. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.10 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

