Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,304 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.33% of Zimmer Biomet worth $100,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 146.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 264,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,741,000 after acquiring an additional 52,596 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH opened at $120.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.60 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZBH. Barclays cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.45.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

