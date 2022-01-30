Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 11,752 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,132,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,752 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.45% of Alliant Energy worth $63,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Seeyond lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $59.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

LNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.