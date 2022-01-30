Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,429 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $34,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $271.11 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.77 and a one year high of $311.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.19.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

